Chenab region glaring example of government apathy: Farooq Abdullah

Batote: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that the BJP's manoeuvres in Jammu and Kashmir have left people in lurch, saying nothing is going to bail them out as the people have made a point to punish them through their votes.

According to a press note, he was addressing a one day convention of block workers, office bearers and functionaries at Batote in district Ramban. Among others Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta, Senior Leaders Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Sajjad Kicthloo, Sajjad Shaheen, YNC Provincial President Ajaz Jan, Asrar Khan were also present on the occasion. Earlier the party president received an enthusiastic welcome by the party's local unit functionaries.

Dr Farooq said BJP stands discredited and isolated for its myopic politics. “They stand exposed for their duplicity, deception and self-centered agenda, which has taken a heavy toll on the people's lives. All their acts are guided by brazen biases and short sighted politics. None of their acts are aimed at solving people's issues. So far they have only deepened the issues faced by people, the people of Chenab valley have particularly been left to God’s mercy,” he said.