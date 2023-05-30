CHEQUE BOUNCE CASE | Court sentences man to 1-year imprisonment

Srinagar: A Srinagar Court on Tuesday sentenced a man to undergo one year of simple imprisonment in a cheque-bounce case and directed him to pay Rs 73.50 lakh— the cheque amount, its half as fine and Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the complainant.

While the cheque amount was Rs 47 lakh, its half amount is Rs 23.50 lakh and the compensation is Rs 3 lakh.

The court of ‘Judge Small Causes Srinagar’, Tabasum, held that the complainant, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, has been able to prove that the cheques, one dated 19-12-2020 for an amount of Rs 15.5 lakh, another dated 21-12- 2020 for the same amount and third one dated 28-12-2020 for Rs 16 lakh were issued in discharge of legally recoverable liability owed to the complainant by the accused.