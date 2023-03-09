Cheque bounce case: Court sets aside conviction order

Srinagar: A Sessions Court here has set aside a trial court’s order whereby Managing Director (MD) Al Mehmood Builders, Sikandar Khursheed Dar, was convicted in a cheque-bounce case.

Court of 4th Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar, however, asked Judge Small Causes Srinagar (trial court) to recover the lump sum amount of Rs 20 lakh which includes Rs 4 lakh Al from the Al Mehmood Builders in four equal instalments with a gap of each instalment, not more than one month and pay the same to a woman compliant.

On May 5 last year, Judge Small Causes Court Srinagar sentenced the MD to imprisonment of one year and asked him to pay a compensation of over Rs 32 lakh to the compliant in the cheque-bounce case.