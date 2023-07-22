Cheque-bounce | Court sentences car dealer to 1-year imprisonment; directs him to pay double amount

Srinagar: A court here sentenced a car dealer to one-year imprisonment after convicting him in four separate cheque-bounce cases.

City Judge Srinagar Fozia Paul also imposed a fine of Rs 42.80 lakh on the convict Imtiyaz Ahmad Malla, Proprietor M/s Wise Guys Autokraft, Amargard Sopore, which is double the amount of the dishonoured cheques.

The court also declined to release Malla on probation, observing that he was “mature person and understands the implications of deceiving people.”

Noting that the complaint was pending since the year 2014, the court said: “As such, the benefit of probation to such convict would be to grant license to such frauds to deceive public at large.”