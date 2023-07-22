Cheque-bounce | Court sentences car dealer to 1-year imprisonment; directs him to pay double amount

Srinagar: A court here sentenced a car dealer to one-year imprisonment after convicting him in four separate cheque-bounce cases.
City Judge Srinagar Fozia Paul also imposed a fine of Rs 42.80 lakh on the convict Imtiyaz Ahmad Malla, Proprietor M/s Wise Guys Autokraft, Amargard Sopore, which is double the amount of the dishonoured cheques.
The court also declined to release Malla on probation, observing that he was “mature person and understands the implications of deceiving people.”
Noting that the complaint was pending since the year 2014, the court said: “As such, the benefit of probation to such convict would be to grant license to such frauds to deceive public at large.”
In one case, Malla had issued cheque in favour of Crest Auto Kraft Pvt Ltd Kunjwani Bypass Jammu on February 19, 2014, for Rs 7,80,000. However the cheque was returned unpaid.
After perusing the record and the testimonies of the witnesses, the court convicted Malla and sentenced him to undergo simple imprisonment for one year. The court imposed a fine of Rs 15.60 lakh on him, which is double the amount of cheque.
“Further, an amount of Rs 5,60,000 out of the fine will be paid to the complainant as compensation for the loss suffered by the complainant due to the act of the accused,” the court said.
In case of default in payment of compensation, the court said, the accused (Malla) would undergo further imprisonment for a period of six months.
Further, the court said, such fine of Rs 10 lakh imposed on the accused would be recovered by issuance of levy warrant to be executed by District Collector Baramulla who is authorised to realise the amount from the accused by attachment of immoveable property of the accused after the period of appeal is over.
Similar order has been passed with regard to another case of the accused for the cheque he had issued on February 22, 2014.
Likewise, the court convicted and sentenced Malla with regard to cheque issued on January 6, 2014, for an amount of Rs 2,90,000.
“As a result, the accused is sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one year and is imposed a fine of Rs 5.80 lakh which is double the amount of cheque,” the court said.
Further, the court said, an amount of Rs 2.80 lakh out of such fine would be paid to the complainant as compensation for the loss suffered by it.
“In case of default in payment of compensation, the accused shall undergo further imprisonment for a period of six months,” the court said. “Further, such fine of Rs 3 lakh imposed on the accused will be recovered by issuance of levy warrant to be executed by District Collector Baramulla who is authorised to realise the amount from the accused by attachment of immovable property of the accused after the period of appeal is over.”
The court with regard to the cheque issued by Malla on January 2014 passed similar order.