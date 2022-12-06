Chief Justice e-inaugurates new court complex at D H Pora in Kulgam

Kulgam: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, accompanied by Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, (Administrative Judge for District Kulgam), e-inaugurated New Court Complex D H Por in presence of Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Anoop Sharma Registrar Computers, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from conference room of High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Chief Justice, speaking on the occasion, said that this court will cater to the legal requirements of his native village, Wattoo. During e-inauguration of Court complex at D H Pora, Chief Justice said hat best court infra-structure will serve the needs of the litigants who approach the court for getting Justice. The new court complex would provide a comfortable and conducive environment to the advocates to work with added efficiency for the cause of justice.

Rajnesh Oswal, administrative Judge for District Kulgam, appreciated Chief Justice for evincing keen interest towards streamlining infra- structural development of courts across the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He said that advance infrastructure will pave way for timely justice dispensation.