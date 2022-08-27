Chief Justice inaugurates Vidhik Seva Kendra in Doda

Doda, Aug 27: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal today visited District Court Complex Doda and inaugurated Vidhik Seva Kendra at Court Complex here.
Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Administrative Judge for District Doda, also accompanied the Chief Justice during the visit. During the visit, the Chief Justice also met the members of the Bar Association Doda and listened to their demands and also interacted with the Judicial officers of Doda.
Later the Chief Justice went to District Court Complex Bhadarwah and inaugurated e-Seva Kendra and e-filling at District Court Complex Bhadarwah.
At Bhadarwah, the Chief Justice held an interaction with the members of Bar Association Bhadarwah and listened to their demands and also interacted with the Judicial officers of Bhaderwah.
Register General, Sanjeev Gupta; Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, M. K. Sharma; Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Rajeev Gupta; Pr. District and Sessions Judge Bhadarwah, Virinder Singh Bhau; Central Project Coordinator, Anoop Kumar Sharma; Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Judicial Officers of District Doda and other senior officers of district administration were also present on the occasion.
Pertinently, the Vidhik Seva Kendra, e-sewa Kendra and e-filling will enable a litigant to file a lawsuit in any court of J&K through virtual mode and obtain the status of litigation and cases with one click. This service will also enable online purchase of stamp papers, apply and obtain Adhaar Card based digital signatures, booking of mulakat appointments, among other services.