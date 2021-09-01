Chief Justice Pankaj Mitthal launches LLSA website

Srinagar: For the convenience of public of Ladakh in general and litigants in particular, Chief Justice High Court J&K and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mitthal, who is also Patron-in-Chief of Ladakh Legal Services Authority (LLSA) launched the LLSA website at a function held at the Srinagar wing of the High Court.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the website provides an easier way to handle customer service offering answers to frequently asked questions and would reduce customer service costs and save time and money of the visitors.

He said that the objective of this website was to provide the visitors with an easier way to learn about aims and objectives of Legal Services Authorities Act, and also about the entitled beneficiaries under the act besides allowing the visitors to browse information based on their own choice.

The spokesman said that the website is interactive and gives better access about the authority and its activities, notices, orders, Lok Adalat, panel lawyers, legal aid clinics, legal literacy clubs, and PLVs.

He said that the current and prospective beneficiaries would find useful information about the services of legal services institutions on the home page of the website.

The spokesman said that the website would be constantly updated with useful information, articles, newsletter, official announcements and achievements in the news section.

He said that the function was attended by Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority; Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Services Authority; Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chairman High Court Legal Services Committee; Justice Sanjeev Kumar; Justice Sindhu Sharma; Justice Rajnesh Oswal; Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul; Justice Sanjay Dhar; Justice Puneet Gupta; Justice Javid Iqbal Wani; judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh; Umang Narula, Advisor to Lt Governor Ladakh; Satish Khandare, Additional Director General of Police, Ladakh; Ashok Jain, Member Secretary, NALSA; Shahzad Ahmad, Registrar Vigilance and other officers of the registry; Preet Pal Singh, Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Ladakh; Chairmen and Secretaries of DLSAs Leh and Kargil.

The spokesman said that the function was also attended by the officers and officials of National Legal Services Authority, other State Legal Services Authorities and judicial officers through virtual mode.

At the start, Member Secretary, Ladakh Legal Services Authority M K Sharma welcomed the dignitaries and gave an overview of the website.