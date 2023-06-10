Chief Justice visits court complex Charar-e-Sharief

Budgam: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, N Kotiswar Singh, today visited the Court Complex, Charar-e-Sharief.

He was received by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Budgam, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary and Fakrun Nisa, Munsif/ judicial Magistrate Char-e-Sharief and members of bar. On the occasion, Chief Justice was accorded ceremonial guard of honour from the contingent of J & K Police.

Chief Justice inspected the Court Complex and also interacted with members of the bar. The purpose of the inspection was to ensure smooth functioning of the judicial infrastructure, identify areas for improvement and address any concerns raised by the legal community. Chief Justice gave patient hearing to the members of bar and emphasized the commitment of judiciary to provide fair and efficient justice to the people, ensuring the rule of law.

Chief Justice also paid obeisance at the sacred Ziyarat-e-Shreef Sheikh Ul Aalam (RA). This revered shrine holds immense historical and religious significance and symbolizes the unity and harmony among people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, Chief Justice inaugurated Legal Services and Awareness Camp on “Welfare Schemes for Tribals” organized by The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam, in collaboration with district administration Budgam and the Tribal Affairs Department. He also serves as the Patron-in-chief of the JK Legal Services Authority.