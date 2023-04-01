Chief Justice visits District Court Complex Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Chief Justice High Court, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, today visited the District Court Complex Ganderbal and reviewed functioning of the court besides taking stock of infrastructural facilities there.

Chief Justice was accompanied by Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Administrative Judge District Court Ganderbal.

On arrival, Chief Justice was given guard of honour by District Police Ganderbal.

Chief Justice and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi visited all court rooms and observed proceedings of cases. They also visited the office of District Legal Services Authority, Ganderbal and front office DLSA Ganderbal, and gave certain on spot directions to Judicial Officers and Police Department.