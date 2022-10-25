Chief Justice visits Kulgam, inspects under construction New District Court Complex

Kulgam: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, on Tuesday visited District Court, Kulgam, and inspected and reviewed under construction New District Court Complex.

Justice Magrey issued certain on spot directions regarding the construction process and timely completion of the project.

Chief Justice also inaugurated Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) Centre, at ADR Kulgam. Chief Justice elaborately explained about the objective of establishing LADCS saying that the innovative system will help in management and implementation of legal aid system in a professional manner as far as criminal matters are concerned.

This system will provide qualitative and timely legal services in criminal matters to all eligible persons, he added.Justice Magrey also visited Higher Secondary School, Manzgam, of which he had been a student.

He had an exclusive interaction with the students there regarding his own experiences and memorable moments in the school during his student life there. The school authorities felicitated the Chief Justice and spoke high of his achievements.

Chief Justice exhorted upon the students to work hard towards achieving their set goals in life. “Every student possesses unique caliber and capability of reaching to zenith of success and achieving their dreams lest one should study things keenly and with dedication”, he maintained. He said that the school has changed somewhat but his nostalgic feelings attached with the school have not changed a bit.