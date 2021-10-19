Chief Secretary chairs meeting of UT Executive Committee for Disaster Management

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting of the UT Executive Committee for Disaster Management to review the requirement of funds for proper Covid management.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Finance, Home, and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRRR) participated in the meeting.

The UT Executive Committee approved the release of ex-gratia relief of Rs. 50,000 to the next of kin of the causalities of the Covid pandemic, besides sanctioning the release of Rs 35 crore to districts for its disbursement. The Committee directed DMRRR to formulate the guidelines, in this regard in consultation with the Health and Medical Education Department.