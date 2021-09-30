Chief Secretary releases first edition of IASOWA magazine

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today releases the first edition of IAS Officers ’Wives Association (IASOWA), J&K magazine titled Udaan.
The magazine was released here in a simple function organized by the Association and attended by Principal Secretary Information and PDD, Rohit Kansal besides the members of this body.
On the occasion the Chief Secretary applauded the efforts of these women and asked them to make this publication a periodical affair. He commended them for bringing out such an impressive layout with diverse contents.
Dr Mehta maintained that these women had done what their husbands would rival to achieve. He congratulated them for being one step ahead of them. He asked them that this is a good platform to promote different kinds of social activities.
He expressed jubilation on the fact that despite having pressing engagements at home these women have carved out time for this social work. He thanked them for all the social work the group has done in mitigation of corona concerns besides other initiatives.
On the occasion Kansal also lauded the efforts of this Association. He asked them to continue all their good work besides creating awareness among public about various positive things.
In her message the President, IASOWA, Amita Mehta called ‘Udaan’ a piece of hard work of all the active members in penning down their thoughts. She urged all the members to utilize this platform for personal and professional growth. She encouraged them to showcase their professional knowledge, experience and talents among their peers.