Chief Secretary releases first edition of IASOWA magazine

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today releases the first edition of IAS Officers ’Wives Association (IASOWA), J&K magazine titled Udaan.

The magazine was released here in a simple function organized by the Association and attended by Principal Secretary Information and PDD, Rohit Kansal besides the members of this body.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary applauded the efforts of these women and asked them to make this publication a periodical affair. He commended them for bringing out such an impressive layout with diverse contents.

Dr Mehta maintained that these women had done what their husbands would rival to achieve. He congratulated them for being one step ahead of them. He asked them that this is a good platform to promote different kinds of social activities.