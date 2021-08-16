Chief Secretary reviews J&K Rural Livelihood Mission

It was informed that J&K Rural Livelihood Mission has so far established 46,000 self-help groups and linked them to financial institutions, besides releasing Rs. 15.82 crore in favour of 3,955 Self Help Groups. During the current financial year two additional blocks have been brought under the fold of J&K Rural Livelihood Mission.

Asserting that self help groups have huge potential in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Mehta directed the JKRLM to ensure establishment of additional 11,000 self help groups by 30th September, 2021 by ensuring social mobilization of rural women, besides identifying various commercial activities suited for the rural economy to establish fruitful forward and backward linkages.

The Chief Secretary further directed the Mission to immediately establish permanent SHG haats at district and block headquarters for providing a ready market to various SHG products. The Mission was asked to draw a SHG-wise calendar for all districts and give wide publicity to weekly sales of diverse products in advance.

He also directed appointment of ‘Bank Sakhis’ in Panchayats having more than 50 SHG bank linkages to assist SHG members in availing various banking facilities.