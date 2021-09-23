Chief Secretary reviews SBM Grameen

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress registered under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary Rural Development Department, Tariq Hussain Ganai, Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Kishore Singh Chib, Director, Rural Development, Jammu, and Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Director, Rural Development, Kashmir along with concerned officers participated in the meeting. It was informed that Jammu and Kashmir was declared open defecation free (ODF) in September 2018 by constructing 10,91,663 individual household toilets; 3,391 community toilets under phase I of the Mission; and subsequent 1,88,919 additional toilets in favour of left out beneficiaries who were not captured in the 2012 survey. The Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) phase II is being rolled out as an extension of phase I with a focus on sustaining the ODF status; ensuring village-level solid waste management; and promoting tidiness and cleanliness of the villages. Besides, focused attention will also be given to the training of PRI members and other stakeholders in scientific sanitation protocols.