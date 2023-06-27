Chief Secretary to review Kashmiri migrants’ registration on July 12

Jammu: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta will review the registration of Kashmiri migrants on July 12.

As per an official communique, the Chief Secretary will review the issue of registration of Kashmiri migrants on July 12 at 5.30 pm in the Civil Secretariat.

In this connection, the Secretary Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction has been asked to convene a meeting of all the concerned officers for the purpose (on July 12) and make other necessary preparations.