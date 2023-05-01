Child Welfare Committee conducts traffic awareness drive at Bemina

Srinagar: To promote road safety among children, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Srinagar in collaboration with the Traffic Police launched a traffic awareness drive in Bemina near Iqbal Memorial Boys School on Tuesday.
The campaign aims to educate children about the importance of following traffic rules, discouraging rash, reckless, and negligent driving among the children. Besides, this initiative aims to counsel negligent parents, who in brazen violation of traffic regulations, hand over keys of their vehicles to young children.
“With the increase in traffic and accidents involving children in the city, it has become imperative to create awareness about road safety among children who are often vulnerable and unaware of the risks involved. The traffic awareness drive will focus on educating children about traffic signs, traffic lights, and basic road safety rules,” CWC said.
While conducting this drive, eight motorcycles including scooties and a car, were seized by the traffic police. Besides, on the spot directions has been passed by CWC Srinagar, for the personal appearance of the Principal, Iqbal Memorial Boys School, as well as against the negligent parents, who by their inaction had allowed children to ply the vehicles in violation of traffic regulations.
The CWC said through this drive, which is ongoing and will be conducted across Srinagar, Children will be taught about the dangers of plying the vehicle on or near roads.
“The campaign also aims to sensitize children about the violations of rules and regulations entailed under MV Act and encourage them to become responsible road users. Similarly, traffic awareness drives will be conducted in schools across the city, in collaboration with the concerned authorities,” commenting on the launch of the traffic awareness drive, the CWC chairperson Khair-ul-Nissa said.
"We believe that educating children about road safety is critical to reducing the number of accidents on our roads. By raising awareness among children, we hope to create a culture of responsible road usage and promote safety for all,” she said. The chairperson further asserted that the paramount mandate of CWC is to ensure that rights and safety of the children and the same shall be in the best interest of the children.
The traffic awareness drive is part of a larger initiative by CWC to promote road safety and reduce the number of accidents on the city's roads.