Child Welfare Committee conducts traffic awareness drive at Bemina

Srinagar: To promote road safety among children, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Srinagar in collaboration with the Traffic Police launched a traffic awareness drive in Bemina near Iqbal Memorial Boys School on Tuesday.

The campaign aims to educate children about the importance of following traffic rules, discouraging rash, reckless, and negligent driving among the children. Besides, this initiative aims to counsel negligent parents, who in brazen violation of traffic regulations, hand over keys of their vehicles to young children.

“With the increase in traffic and accidents involving children in the city, it has become imperative to create awareness about road safety among children who are often vulnerable and unaware of the risks involved. The traffic awareness drive will focus on educating children about traffic signs, traffic lights, and basic road safety rules,” CWC said.

While conducting this drive, eight motorcycles including scooties and a car, were seized by the traffic police. Besides, on the spot directions has been passed by CWC Srinagar, for the personal appearance of the Principal, Iqbal Memorial Boys School, as well as against the negligent parents, who by their inaction had allowed children to ply the vehicles in violation of traffic regulations.