Children are hidden victims of this pandemic: Experts

Baramulla: Aarifeen School of Excellence, Baramulla, in collaboration with child guidance and wellbeing centre Institute of mental health and neurosciences, Kashmir organised a webinar on Psychosocial issues among children and Responsive Parenting during COVID-19 on Thursday.

On the occasion, Adil Wadoo Programme Coordinator Child Guidance & Well-being Centre, Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences, Srinagar briefed the audience about impact of Covid-19 on the mental health of children, psychosocial wellbeing of children and adolescents, common psychological disorders among children and responsive parenting.

“Children are hidden victims of this pandemic and are highly vulnerable than adults as adults have access to authentic news and information, and can de-stress themselves by spending time on social media, talking with friends, watching movies; children lack these privileges,” Adil said while addressing the parents of Aarifeen School of Excellence in the webinar. He said that due to the prevailing circumstances, children are confined to homes and left with least outdoor play activities as places of recreation are closed due to lockdown.