Children with special needs| Court issues notice to DSEK, 3 schools over ‘denial’ of admission

Srinagar: Court of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities New Delhi has issued notice to Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and three Srinagar based missionary schools on a plea regarding admission of children with special needs in the mainstream.

The court has sought comments on the plea filed by three activists of Child and Disability Rights.

In the plea, the activists—Zaheer Jan, DrChintanjeetKour and MudasirShaban have alleged denial of admission in the schools to one child with eighty percent mental illness, and another with ninety percent hearing Impairment.

The Court issued the notice to Principals of Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson School Sheikh Bagh, Burnhall School Sonwar and Presentation Convent School Rajbagh besides Director School Education Kashmir.