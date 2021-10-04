Chinar Corps celebrates Doodhpathri Festival

The festival also had sporting events including unique village games and horse riding where riders displayed their daring and skills. The highlight of the games was Huzaif Shah of Charar-i-Sharief, a YouTube sensation, who fascinated the public with his display of football trick shots. The youths at the festival were in for a treat when they were given lessons in flying a quadcopte, the spokesman said.

“The festival was conducted in the lush grasslands of Doodhpathri, which literally translates into Valley of milk. This scenic location in Budgam district is an unexplored beauty. With the conduct of the festival, the locals are hopeful to put Doodhpathri on the tourist circuit. The event was attended by various senior officials including Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, IGP Kashmir, GOC Victor Force and DDC members,” the defence spokesman said.