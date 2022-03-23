Chontiwari Rajwar School lacks accommodation, staff

Kupwara: The Upper Primary School (UPS) Chontiwari Rajwar in north Kashmir’s Handwara sub district lacks staff and substantial accommodation thus giving tough time to the students studying there.
“With over 90 students of 10 classes being crammed together mars the quality education and the concerned authorities are watching as mute spectators” Mohammad Shafi ward member of Watsar village told Greater Kashmir.
He said that due to lack of accommodation students were forced to take classes under open sky and during inclement weather they are crammed in the available three class rooms. He said that the school was lacking fencing and a playground which tells upon the smooth functioning of the school.
“There are only five teachers including a headmaster posted at UPS Chontiwari who have to manage all 10 classes. The available teachers are over-burdened as each one has to teach 8-9 classes every day,” said another local.
“All the teachers posted here are from arts background so how they will be doing justice with science and mathematics subjects. On one hand authorities are claiming quality education in government schools but on the other hand those claims fall flat at UPS Chontipora,” he added.
The failure of the department to provide adequate accommodation and staff has also left the locals anguished.
“The children from several villages including Shatigam, Wader Payeen, Chontiwari, Watsar, Yangarhar, Check Shatigam, Pir Mohalla Wader Payeen are studying here but unfortunately it has never been a priority for authorities. Even the toilets are blocked and the authorities are doing nothing,” said another local.
The locals said that after this school was upgraded in 2005, they had high hopes with regard to development of infrastructure and augmentation of staff but nothing like that happened.
The residents said that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned higher ups numerous times but nothing happened. They said that even the issue was taken up in Back to Village programmes but all in vain.
They have now requested Director School Education Kashmir to look into the matter.