Chontiwari Rajwar School lacks accommodation, staff

“All the teachers posted here are from arts background so how they will be doing justice with science and mathematics subjects. On one hand authorities are claiming quality education in government schools but on the other hand those claims fall flat at UPS Chontipora,” he added.

The failure of the department to provide adequate accommodation and staff has also left the locals anguished.

“The children from several villages including Shatigam, Wader Payeen, Chontiwari, Watsar, Yangarhar, Check Shatigam, Pir Mohalla Wader Payeen are studying here but unfortunately it has never been a priority for authorities. Even the toilets are blocked and the authorities are doing nothing,” said another local.