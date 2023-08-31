Chota Amarnath Yatra resumes in Bandipora after several years

Bandipora: Devotees were ecstatic as the Chota Amarnath Yatra, a one-day ritual, resumed in Bandipora on Thursday after several years.

The holy cave shrine in the Sampthan forests of Arin was decorated with flowers and flags, and the air was filled with chants and hymns as devotees reached the cave to pay their respects. “I can't describe my feelings in words after coming here again after many years,” said a middle-aged woman pilgrim. “I have visited the cave shrine before too.”

The administration had allowed a small group of about 70 pilgrims this year, while arrangements were being made for a month. "The Yatra has resumed in a full-fledged way after almost a decade. Even though a group had embarked in 2017, it was not as significant as it is today," said Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, who flagged off the Yatra along with SSP and other senior officers on Thursday morning from Sharda Mata temple in Kaloosa village of the district soon after special prayers.

The Yatra, which has been a symbolic ritual for years in the past, had lost its enthusiasm due to infrastructural constraints and situational uncertainty. On reaching Dardpora village in Arin on Thursday, where they took the 5-kilometre trek, the Yatris received a warm welcome from the local Muslim community.