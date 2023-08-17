‘Chota Amarnath’ yatra to resume in Bandipora after 6 years

Bandipora: A group of at least 50 yatris will visit the Dhyaneshwer cave shrine, also known as ‘Chota Amarnath’, in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Raksha Bandhan after a gap of almost six years.
The local Kashmiri Pandits, who had been performing this yatra traditionally, said they were delighted about the revival of the yatra, which had remained suspended for years due to security and logistical reasons.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Owais Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the administration had been facilitating the arrangements for the yatra along with community members and local representatives.
He said that a team had conducted a survey on Thursday to check the safety, visibility, and accessibility of the cave site located on top of Samthan forests of Arin.
Chaman Lal Koul, an elderly teacher from the Kashmiri Pandit community from Kaloosa village in Bandipora, said he was elated for the yatra to resume after six years.
His village would serve as a base for the yatris from north and south Kashmir, who would arrive for the one-day darshan to the village on the Raksha Bandhan eve.
Koul said that the estimated 17 km distance would be covered on foot irrespective of weather conditions.
The cave is 30-40 feet long and narrow tunnel that opens into a dome-shaped triangular room that can accommodate seven people at a time.
Koul said that the yatra concludes on the same day in the evening, and as a tradition, yatris from Sopore and Baramulla would return home by evening while those from Anantnag and other parts would stay for the night in Kaloosa and leave the next day.
Local DDC member, Ghulam Mohiuddin said that they would welcome the yatris with open arms.
“The arrival of the yatris will revive communal harmony and brotherhood,” he said.