‘Chota Amarnath’ yatra to resume in Bandipora after 6 years

Bandipora: A group of at least 50 yatris will visit the Dhyaneshwer cave shrine, also known as ‘Chota Amarnath’, in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Raksha Bandhan after a gap of almost six years.

The local Kashmiri Pandits, who had been performing this yatra traditionally, said they were delighted about the revival of the yatra, which had remained suspended for years due to security and logistical reasons.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Owais Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the administration had been facilitating the arrangements for the yatra along with community members and local representatives.

He said that a team had conducted a survey on Thursday to check the safety, visibility, and accessibility of the cave site located on top of Samthan forests of Arin.