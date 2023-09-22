Chota Braripora villagers demand macadamisation of road

Kupwara: The residents of Chota Braripora in Handwara Sub District have expressed resentment against Roads and Buildings department for allegedly failing to macadamise their road thus putting them to a lot of hardships.

The residents said that although widening and other necessary construction work has been carried out on their road but macadamisation was yet to be done.

They said that due to construction work on either sides and filling of the road, a lot of dust blows throughout the day, thus giving them tough times.

"We are unable to figure out that if more than 2.5 crore rupees were sanctioned for this road then why macadamisation has not been carried out yet," a local told Greater Kashmir.