Chrungoo discusses issues of displaced employees with CS

Srinagar: Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, senior BJP and KP leader, Incharge, Deptt of political affairs and Feedback, J&K-BJP called on the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta wherein he raised a number of ‘issues pertaining to the displaced employees and in particular the salary cut issue in respect of the recently selected candidates under the PM Employment Package for displaced Kashmiri Pandits.’
According to a statement issued here, “he brought to his notice the aspirations of the aspiring candidates who while raising their issue observed "that the recent order of GAD 586JK (GAD) of 2021 dated 07/07/2021 making S.O. 194 applicable to all those recruits who joined/are going to join on or after 17/06/2020 is completely arbitrary.”
He said that “it alters the position of the last 10 years in respect of the PM package recruits by introducing a cut in their salaries while asking the employees to give a number of undertakings at the time of recruitment which differentiates them from the general recruits in Jammu and Kashmir.” He also raised the issue of promotions to the JEs working under the PM’s package.
Chrungoo also took up the issues of some employees whose cases have been adjudged by the higher courts but the necessary action has not been taken by the respective departments.