CISF man found dead in Bandipora

The police identified him as Asgar Ali, son of Nizam-u-din, a resident of Bihar state. "It is presumed that he has died of suspected suicide", Tanveer Ahmad, Station house officer (SHO) of Pethakoot police station in Bandipora told the Greater Kashmir. The police official said the body was shifted for autopsy and that the investigations have been put forth under section 174 crpc. "We are waiting for the postmortem report to determine the actual cause of the death, and accordingly proceed with the investigation, " the SHO said.