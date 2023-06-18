Civil admin too gives go ahead for tourists visiting Kaman Post

Baramulla: The civil administration too has given a go ahead for the tourists visiting the Kaman Post in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district noting that no restrictions were imposed on tourists visiting the last post along the Line of Control (LoC).

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, Jatin Kishore said that the civil administration had not imposed any restrictions on the tourists visiting Kaman Post.

“There are no restrictions from the civil administration side for the tourists who visit Kaman Post in Uri. No one is stopped by civil administration,” he said.

The SDM Uri said that the civil administration had no issue with people who want to visit Kaman Post. “The civil administration has not imposed any restrictions for the tourists. We want tourists to visit the Kaman Post and we have no objections to anyone visiting there,” SDM Uri said.

As already reported, the Kaman Post, also known as the Bridge of Peace, situated along the LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla district was thrown open for tourists and common people, marking a significant moment of peace and tranquillity in the region.