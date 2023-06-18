Civil admin too gives go ahead for tourists visiting Kaman Post

Baramulla: The civil administration too has given a go ahead for the tourists visiting the Kaman Post in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district noting that no restrictions were imposed on tourists visiting the last post along the Line of Control (LoC).
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, Jatin Kishore said that the civil administration had not imposed any restrictions on the tourists visiting Kaman Post.
“There are no restrictions from the civil administration side for the tourists who visit Kaman Post in Uri. No one is stopped by civil administration,” he said.
The SDM Uri said that the civil administration had no issue with people who want to visit Kaman Post. “The civil administration has not imposed any restrictions for the tourists. We want tourists to visit the Kaman Post and we have no objections to anyone visiting there,” SDM Uri said.
As already reported, the Kaman Post, also known as the Bridge of Peace, situated along the LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla district was thrown open for tourists and common people, marking a significant moment of peace and tranquillity in the region.
After years of being out of bounds for the commoners, the Army took a step towards promoting the historic post as a tourist destination, an initiative made possible due to the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan last year.
During the previous years, the Kaman Post at the LoC, was out of bounds for commoners and only top security officials of Police and Army besides the bureaucrats would have access to the spot.
Rarely, a commoner was allowed to have a glimpse of the post, that too after following a hectic process to get permission from the concerned authorities.
Earlier, the Commander of Uri Brigade, Brigadier Kuldeep Dahiya said that there were no restrictions from the Army’s side for any visitor who wants to visit Kaman Post in Uri. “There are no restrictions on tourists or local visitors who are planning to visit Kaman Post, which has been thrown open for the tourists a few months ago,” Brigadier Kuldeep told Greater Kashmir.
Meanwhile, a top Police official also said that there were no restrictions from Police on tourists visiting Kaman Post in Uri. “Kaman is under the control of the Army and we have not imposed any restrictions on people visiting there,” the police officer said.