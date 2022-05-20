Civil judge reinstated after culmination of enquiry

Jammu: Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mahmud Anwar Alnasir, presently under suspension, has been reinstated, following the culmination of regular enquiry initiated against him.
As per an order issued by the Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Sanjeev Gupta, the period of suspension of Civil Judge/Sub Judge is to be treated “as on duty.”
The officer, however, will remain attached with Registrar Judicial, High Court Wing Srinagar till his formal posting is ordered.
“In continuation to High Court order No. 535 of 2022/RG dated May 2, 2022, it is hereby ordered that consequent upon the culmination of regular enquiry initiated against Mahmud Anwar Alnasir, Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Sub Judge, (the then Sub Judge, Pattan), presently under suspension, the officer is re-instated and his period of suspension is treated as on duty. Further, the officer shall remain attached with Registrar Judicial, High Court Wing Srinagar till his formal posting is ordered,” read an order issued by the Registrar General.