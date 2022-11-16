Civil services orientation programme held in Srinagar

Srinagar: A seminar for orientation on civil services was held here at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, by Ignited Minds. The interested students present were enlightened by renowned teacher/ counsellor Dr Ravi Agrehari from IIT Delhi, Aashay Purandare from Maharashtra and two JKAS Officers from the Valley.

The students present on the occasion were very enthused by the guidance and inspiration of the speakers who gave thorough counselling to them.

The students frankly interacted and were properly guided by the speakers. The participants appreciated the efforts of Ignited Minds in spreading such awareness.

On its part, the EduIgnited Minds Pvt Ltd promised to conduct more such programmes in future.