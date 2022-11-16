Kashmir

Civil services orientation programme held in Srinagar

Civil services orientation programme held in Srinagar
Special arrangement
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: A seminar for orientation on civil services was held here at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, by Ignited Minds. The interested students present were enlightened by renowned teacher/ counsellor Dr Ravi Agrehari from IIT Delhi, Aashay Purandare from Maharashtra and  two JKAS Officers from the Valley.

The students   present on the occasion were very enthused by the guidance and inspiration of the speakers who gave  thorough counselling to them.

The students frankly interacted and were properly guided by the speakers. The participants appreciated the efforts of Ignited Minds in spreading such awareness.

On its part, the EduIgnited Minds Pvt Ltd promised to conduct more such  programmes in future.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com