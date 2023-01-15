Civil Society Gund elects office bearers

Ganderbal: Civil Society Gund (CSG) on Sunday held general elections for its office bearers. Journalist and social activist Irfan Raina was elected Chairman of the CSG. The elections were held under the supervision of the election committee which was formed to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner.
Further, Zain ul Abdin Raina was elected General Secretary, Nazir Ahmad Kumar as spokesperson and Anees Mehraj Sheikh as treasure.
The newly elected Chairman CSG Irfan Raina has expressed gratitude to the people for reposing faith on him.
He also thanked the election committee, SDM Kangan, SDPO Kangan, Tehsildar Gund, SHO Gund, BDC Chairperson Gund, media and polling staff for their cooperation while ensuring a peaceful and fair elections.
"It was felt that there is need for a civil society to represent people of tehsil Gund at various level and address their issues," a statement from CSG said, adding that it will work and function as a non-political organization.