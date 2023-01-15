Civil Society Gund elects office bearers

Ganderbal: Civil Society Gund (CSG) on Sunday held general elections for its office bearers. Journalist and social activist Irfan Raina was elected Chairman of the CSG. The elections were held under the supervision of the election committee which was formed to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner.

Further, Zain ul Abdin Raina was elected General Secretary, Nazir Ahmad Kumar as spokesperson and Anees Mehraj Sheikh as treasure.

The newly elected Chairman CSG Irfan Raina has expressed gratitude to the people for reposing faith on him.