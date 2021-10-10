Civilian killings Govt's failure: PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Sunday said that Lieutenant Governor-led administration had failed to ensure the security of the people of J&K and politicians belonging to mainstream parties were not safe as their security had been withdrawn at the time of abrogation of Article 370 and not been restored so far.

A statement of PC issued here quoted Vakil as saying that selective security had been provided to leaders of some parties but security of most politicians had not been restored.

“Resultantly, the political activities are hampered and moments are restricted,” he said. “The spate of killings of civilians is condemnable and whosoever is involved should be brought to the book without delay. However, it should not be looked through the prism of religion but a failure of LG administration.”