CJ e-inaugurates apps for HC, subordinate judiciary

The spokesman said that the information included the employee’s details to the details of all his or her postings with tenure.

“Now, the admin of the application with a click can fetch all the relevant record about an employee of the subordinate judiciary and can filter the search by employee’s name and unique ID by designation, by post held, and by the period of tenure,” he said.

The spokesman said that Chairperson IT Committee, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey along with Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar, and Justice M A Chowdary joined the inaugural function virtually from the Srinagar wing of the HC while Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, and Justice Mohan Lal attended the event in person while other dignitaries who virtually or physically participated in the event included Advocate General D C Raina, Registrar General HC Jawad Ahmed, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice Rajeev Gupta, Registrar Vigilance Shahzad Azeem, Director J&K Judicial Academy Sanjay Parihar, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority M K Sharma and other officers of the Registry.