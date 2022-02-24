CJ issues sitting Roster of Judges from Mar 1 to Apr 30

Srinagar: Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh Pankaj Mithal Thursday issued the sitting Roster of Judges in both wings of the High Court from March 1 to April 30.

From March 1 to April 3rd, the judges who would preside over the benches in the Jammu wing of the High Court include Chief Justice, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, and Justice Muhammad Akram Chowdhary.