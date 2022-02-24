CJ issues sitting Roster of Judges from Mar 1 to Apr 30

Srinagar: Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh Pankaj Mithal Thursday issued the sitting Roster of Judges in both wings of the High Court from March 1 to April 30.
From March 1 to April 3rd, the judges who would preside over the benches in the Jammu wing of the High Court include Chief Justice, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, and Justice Muhammad Akram Chowdhary.
During this period, the bench of the Srinagar High Court wing would be presided over by Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Sanjay Dhar, and Justice Mohan Lal.
From April 4 to April 30, the Jammu wing benches would be presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, and Justice Mohan Lal while the Srinagar wing would be presided over by Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, and Justice Muhammad Akram Chowdhary.