CJ visits Budgam, inspects facilities at girls’ childcare institution

Budgam: To commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh Thursday visited district Budgam and inspected facilities at ‘Pareesha’ childcare institution for girls at Khan Sahab.

An official spokemsan in a statement the chief justice’s visit was second in a row to the homes for children in need of care and was marked by warmth, compassion, and commitment towards improving the living conditions of the inmates of childcare institutions was a testament to the spirit of India’s progress for inclusive and equitable society.

On his arrival, the superintendent and other staff of ‘Pareesha’ accorded the chief justice a warm welcome.

The chief justice on the occasion thoroughly inspected the facilities being provided to the inmates in the institution.

He heard the young girls and listened to their aspirations and concerns and assured them to get the same resolved in the shortest possible time.

The inmates of the institution on the occasion displayed their creative talents in a painting competition and also by performing different cultural items to commemorate and celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

Witnessing the incredible talent of the budding artists, the chief justice was deeply moved by the creativity displayed with the vibrant strokes of painting brush on the canvas, depicting the essence and unity.

Adding melodious notes to the occasion, the children at ‘Pareesha’ performed a heartfelt group song dedicated to the chief justice and other guests.

The lyrics resonated with gratitude and a collective vision for a brighter tomorrow. The performance left a lasting impression, showcasing the spirit and potential of the young generation.

Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, M K Sharma; PDJ Budgam, Khalil Choudhary; SSP Budgam, Al-Tahir Geelani; Superintendent, Child Care Home, CWC, Chairperson, Budgam, and other senior officers of district administration as well as members of judicial fraternity were also present on the occasion.