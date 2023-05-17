CJM Srinagar rejects Gujarat conman’s fresh bail plea

Srinagar: A Court here has rejected the second bail plea of Kiran Bhai Patel, the alleged Gujarat conman who was arrested in March for impersonating as PMO official.

Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar Raja Mohammad Tasleem while rejecting the bail application observed that Patel failed in establishing a case of “any change in circumstances” from the filing of the first bail application which was rejected on March 23 this year by the court.

The court observed that the accused seems to be a habitual offender given the fact that as many as five FIRs are registered against him in different places including home State Gujarat. It noted that the nature of the offence against him was very serious as the accused has tried his level best to dupe the Government functionaries and seems to be “habitual in committing such type of offences”.