Claim about me being Roshni Act beneficiary false: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday asked Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik to withdraw his purported comments that the former chief minister was a beneficiary of now-abandoned Roshni scheme, failing which legal action would be taken against him.
“False and unsavoury utterances of Satya Pal Malik about me being a beneficiary of Roshni Act is highly mischievous. My legal team is preparing to sue him. He has the option to withdraw his comments, failing which I will pursue legal recourse,” Mehbooba tweeted.
The former chief minister shared a video in which Malik, who was the last Governor of J&K state, was purportedly seen claiming that NC leader Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mufti had got plots of land under the Roshni scheme.