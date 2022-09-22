Claims of govt have fallen flat: NC

Srinagar: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Thursday said the hollow promises made by government on jobs, development and good governance have proven to be a big hoax.
According to a press note, he was addressing a meeting of party functionaries here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha. Among others Party's Senior Leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, Sajad Shaheen and Ahsan Pardesi were also present on the occasion.
Interacting with the functionaries, Sagar said youth vote will play a crucial role in the elections, whenever it's held in J&K.
“The aspirations of our youth have turned into anxiety. The upcoming elections in JK not only afford our youth a chance to fulfil their aspirations , it also confers upon them a responsibility to secure their future by keeping BJP and it's A and B teams hand's off the power corridors,” he said.