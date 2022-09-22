Claims of govt have fallen flat: NC

Srinagar: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Thursday said the hollow promises made by government on jobs, development and good governance have proven to be a big hoax.

According to a press note, he was addressing a meeting of party functionaries here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha. Among others Party's Senior Leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, Sajad Shaheen and Ahsan Pardesi were also present on the occasion.