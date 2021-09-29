Clamour for holding online exams grows

A student of Management Studies at KU said that the students had been off-campus for about two years now and had been taking the course online.

“Our entire course work has been online and now suddenly we are being told that offline exams will be conducted by the authorities,” he said.

The student expressed concern over what he called “lackadaisical approach of management towards the safety of students”.

A protest was also held by the students in Lal Chowk.

The KU has announced offline exams for first semester UG courses, set to commence in the first week of October.

Dean Academics, KU, Prof Farooq Masoodi said end semester examination would preferably be conducted in offline mode in accordance with set guidelines in adherence to SoPs.

He said, “Some relaxations in PG exams may be given to students in view of challenges and difficulties thrown by the pandemic situation.”

Controller of Examinations, KU, Prof Irshad Nawchoo said that the examination wing was going to conduct the examination of end semesters soon and in this regard various formalities and modalities were underway.

He said that the end semester exams would also be offline “for all”.