Clashes erupt in Budgam village

Srinagar: Clashes erupted in Mulbushan village of Budgam in central Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon after soldiers allegedly tried to burn the photograph of slain military leaders of Iran.
Army said that the matter has been amicably resolved and life is all normal in the area.
Official source said that clashes erupted between people and deployed security forces after soldiers removed and burnt the photograph of Qasim Sulemani during a routine survey in village.
The attempt by soldiers angered residents who pelted stones on deployed security forces.
The residents blocked the road. The shopkeepers downed their shutters soon after the news spread.
“Today at about 13 00 hrs, people of village Malbuchan Magam held protest at Magam main Chowk alleging that a party of security forces while on patrol in the village Malbuchan misbehaved with locals of the village,” police said. “Senior Police and civil officers visited the spot and talked to the locals.”
“Traffic is restored and situation is under control. The officers assured the locals that allegations are being enquired into and necessary action, if required, shall be taken accordingly.”
Army in a statement said, “Situation at Magam is perfectly normal. Both the parties have met, discussed and resolved the matter amicably.”