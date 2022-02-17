CLASS 10TH RESULTS | 75 Government High Schools produce below 30% result

The figures also reveal that no student appeared in the class 10th examination from GBHS KachpathriHariganwanGanderbal.

“It is not only the fault of students or school heads but in some cases, the department has not been able to provide adequate teaching staff in these schools,” a top official in the Education Department said.

“Same was the situation in class 12th exams. Some schools performed exceptionally well but on the other hand, some performed poorly,” he said.

The overall pass percentage of students in class 10th exams was recorded at 78.74 percent.

The class 10th examination was conducted by BOSE which commenced in mid-November and ended in December first week last year.