CLASS 10TH RESULTS | 75 Government High Schools produce below 30% result

Srinagar: Around 75 Government High Schools (GHS) have performed poorly in the class 10th annual 2021 regular examination, the result of which was declared by the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday.
As per the official figures, around 75 GHS produced below 30 percent results in class 10th examination including eight schools producing zero percent result.
The schools having zero percent result include Government Boys High School (GBHS) Lasjan Srinagar, GHS HangnikotKupwara, GBHS KachpathriHariganwanGanderbal, Government Girls High School (GGHS) Badipora, Cahdoora, and Government Secondary School (GSS) SitharanKhag in Budgam, GHS Sangri Top Baramulla, GHS Kandiwara, and GHS WantragMattan in Anantnag.
Around 69 students from these schools appeared in the class 10th examination and none has been able to qualify it, throwing a major challenge for the School Education Department (SED) to improve the academic standards in these schools.
The figures also reveal that no student appeared in the class 10th examination from GBHS KachpathriHariganwanGanderbal.
“It is not only the fault of students or school heads but in some cases, the department has not been able to provide adequate teaching staff in these schools,” a top official in the Education Department said.
“Same was the situation in class 12th exams. Some schools performed exceptionally well but on the other hand, some performed poorly,” he said.
The overall pass percentage of students in class 10th exams was recorded at 78.74 percent.
The class 10th examination was conducted by BOSE which commenced in mid-November and ended in December first week last year.
Around 72,684 students – 37,045 boys and 35639 girls appeared in the examination of which 28,964 boys and 28,061 girls passed the exam.
The pass percentage of government schools has been recorded at 67.25 percent as out of 38,721 students who appeared in the examination, 26,040 qualified it.
The students from private schools have produced 91.18 percent result as out of 33,963 students who appeared in the examination, 30,967 passed the exam.
While some schools performed poorly in the class 10th examination, most government schools have produced 100 percent results as well.
The pass percentage of the government schools has mostly remained between 60 to 90 percent.
As per the figures, four Government High Schools produced 100 percent results in class 10th exams as well.
Over the years, the department has taken several initiatives to improve the pass percentage of some government schools with poor results but it has been a persistent problem with some institutions where the pass percentage has not improved over the past many years.
“The department used to put teachers under suspension and even annual increments were stopped for teachers who failed to produce good results in their subjects. But some schools still perform poorly in the exams,” the official said.
The J&K government had announced 30 percent relaxation in the syllabus for classes 10th to 12th in their annual regular 2021 examination.
The relaxation was given because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was applicable for the students in Kashmir and Jammu division besides the students in Ladakh as well.
Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh said that the department would hold a screening of the high and higher secondary schools to ascertain the actual cause of the poor performance of the students.
“If we will find some incompetency within teachers, we will train them and make them perform better in teaching students,” he told Greater Kashmir. “In case problems are found with the students, then immediate interventions will be taken to guide the students properly.”
He said that the SED would also look into the deficiency of teaching staff in schools.
“There are some schools which do not have adequate staff. The issue will be taken care of on priority,” he said.