Cleanliness campaign launched from SAM College Budgam

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, S F Hamid today launched a month-long cleanliness campaign from Sheikh-ul-Alam Memorial (SAM), Govt Degree College Budgam.

The campaign was organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Budgam under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and is being held across all 17 blocks of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC urged students and other youth to support all such initiatives and become ambassadors of Clean and Nasha Mukt Budgam.

He asked, " students to play the role of a responsible and conscious citizens and take such campaigns to their villages and ensure all our surroundings are clean."