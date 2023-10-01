Cleanliness drive carried out at Zeashta Devi temple

Srinagar: Organised under the overall supervision of K K Pandey Commandant, 75 Battalion CRPF more than 100 jawans and officers of the Battalion along with voluntary workers from civil organisation participated in Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign.

As a run up to Swachh Bharat Diwas on 2 October, Swachhata Hi Sewa fortnight is being organised from 15th September to 2nd October to celebrate Swachh Bharat Mission. The theme for SHS 2023 is “Garbage Free India”.

The dedication and commitment of jawans in the cleanliness drive was appreciated whole heartedly by the temple staff, pilgrims and civil volunteers as the premises of temple being located in the mountains is a breeding ground for unwanted shrubs, weeds and stockpile of dried leaves.