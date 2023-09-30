Cleanliness drive conducted at Doodhpathri tourist resort

Budgam: The NSS unit of Government Degree College (GDC) Khansahib today conducted a cleanliness drive under Swachhata Pakhwada at the famous tourist resort of Doodhpathri, here.

Principal of the college, Dr Nargis Bano flagged-off the event from campus. She highlighted the significance & objectives of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2023’ campaign’.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of NSS Programme Officer Dr Sajad Padder. About 30 kgs of waste including polythene bags, plastic garbage etc. were disposed of in an eco-friendly manner.