Cleanliness drive launched at Harwan Bus Stand

Srinagar: Joining the nation in the Special Swachhata Pakhwada programme, the 54 Battalion of Srinagar Sector CRPF conducted a massive cleanliness drive at the Harwan Bus and Taxi stand located at the outskirts of Srinagar today.

The event was also joined by the J&K Police team from Harwan Police Station.

Conducted under the aegis of CRPF's Srinagar Sector and Range Srinagar South, the event was supervised by Prabhat Kumar Sandwar, Commandant 54 Battalion. The Commandant interacted with the local residents and informed them about the nationwide campaign.

The drive was conducted with protective gears and cleaning equipment. The garbage collected during the drive was disposed off properly. A selfie point was also erected at the drive site.

The event garnered appreciation by the residents of Harwan.