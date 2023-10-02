Cleanliness drives carried out at court complexes across Kashmir

Srinagar: As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) (Cleanliness is Service) campaign, initiated by the Government of India to promote the importance of cleanliness and sanitation in the country, massive awareness cum cleanliness drives were held across all District Court Complexes in Kashmir.
At Srinagar, in a remarkable display of commitment to the principles of cleanliness and sustainable living, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority spearheaded a stellar “Swachhata Abhiyan” at District Court Complex, Moominabad, Srinagar.
This initiative was organized as part of the national campaign “Swachhata Hi Sewa-2023 (SHS-2023)” to commemorate the 154th birth anniversary of the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
Under the leadership and guidance of Chairman DLSA Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed, the “Swachhata Abhiyan” witnessed enthusiastic participation of Judicial Officers from District Srinagar, dedicated staff members of District Judiciary Srinagar and DLSA, Srinagar, members of the Legal Aid Defense Counsel (LADC), Penal Lawyers, devoted Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) and diligent officials from the Municipal Corporation, Srinagar.
The event commenced with an inspiring cleanliness drive within the District Court Complex, setting the tone for a cleaner and greener environment. Participants in a collective effort to clean and beautify their surroundings took up brooms to sweep away the debris of neglect, breathing new life into the surroundings.
At Budgam, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Budgam under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority today took an inspiring step forward in the pursuit of the vision of Mahatma Gandhi with the “Swachhata Abhiyan.”
This remarkable initiative is an integral part of the national campaign “Swachata Hi Sewa-2023 (SHS-2023),” dedicated to the ideals of cleanliness and sustainable living.
The event commenced with an inspiring cleanliness drive that transcended symbolic gestures and made a tangible impact on the surroundings. Participants, including legal luminaries and civic representatives, picked up brooms and joined hands to rid the area of debris, embodying the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi’s call for cleanliness.
At Ganderbal, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority today organized a remarkable event aimed to commemorate the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.
Under the guidance of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ritesh Kumar Dubey and the supervision of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi and Sub-Judge/ Secretary DLSA Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak, this event garnered immense participation from distinguished members of the legal community.
At Anantnag, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Anantnag today organized a massive Cleanliness and the function was inaugurated by Chairman DLSA, Jaffer Hussain Beg (PDJ) Anantnag in coordination with Municipal Council Anantnag.
At Kulgam, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kulgam in collaboration with District Judiciary Kulgam and Municipal Council Kulgam today held one day cleanliness drive.