Cleanliness drives carried out at court complexes across Kashmir

Srinagar: As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) (Cleanliness is Service) campaign, initiated by the Government of India to promote the importance of cleanliness and sanitation in the country, massive awareness cum cleanliness drives were held across all District Court Complexes in Kashmir.

At Srinagar, in a remarkable display of commitment to the principles of cleanliness and sustainable living, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority spearheaded a stellar “Swachhata Abhiyan” at District Court Complex, Moominabad, Srinagar.

This initiative was organized as part of the national campaign “Swachhata Hi Sewa-2023 (SHS-2023)” to commemorate the 154th birth anniversary of the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Under the leadership and guidance of Chairman DLSA Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed, the “Swachhata Abhiyan” witnessed enthusiastic participation of Judicial Officers from District Srinagar, dedicated staff members of District Judiciary Srinagar and DLSA, Srinagar, members of the Legal Aid Defense Counsel (LADC), Penal Lawyers, devoted Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) and diligent officials from the Municipal Corporation, Srinagar.