Cleanliness drives launched in Baramulla

Under this programme special cleanliness drives are being conducted together by the Indian Army alongside school children and the locals to foster the spirit of cleanliness as a "Way of Life" with a pledge to conserve nature. The drive is aimed at bringing together locals from all spheres of life to understand maintenance of social hygiene and its impacts on human life.

The programme emphasized understanding the need of community responsibility to maintain social hygiene. Teams of Army guided residents of Old Town Baramulla about harmful effects of human, environment and food chain. People were urged to avoid use of polythene and were impressed upon adhering to waste disposal methods. Locals lauded the efforts & acknowledged another positive step taken by the Army.