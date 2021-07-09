Clogged Baramulla drain a nuisance for locals

Baramulla: A drain from the General Bus Stand to St Joseph Higher Secondary School, Baramulla has been clogged for the last several years, becoming a nuisance for the residents.
Constructed more than a decade ago by the Border Road Organisation (BRO), the drain is a disaster.
The drain is unable to serve its purpose as it is constructed above the road surface.
Resultantly, the surface water during a rainy day gets accumulated on the road itself instead of entering the drain.
“As the drain has been constructed above the surface level of the road, it will not serve the purpose of draining excess water from the road,” said Muhammad Sharief, a retired engineer from Baramulla.
Another disadvantage with the drain is that it has no outlet.
As a result, whatever is accumulated in the drain remains inside it and pungent odour emits from, causing problems to shopkeepers as well as pedestrians.
“The drain has become a den for dogs and rats. Often dead dogs are spotted in the drain. It becomes difficult to breath near the drain,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a shopkeeper near Tehsil Road Baramulla.
An aggrieved shopkeeper near Karyappa Park Baramulla said that the drain had become a problem instead of providing relief to the locals.
He said tons of garbage was inside the drain and no one ever cleans it.
Abdul Rashid, a resident of Baramulla town, said that if the authorities was convinced that it was a failure, they should come up with some solution.
The people of the town have sought the intervention of the Baramulla district administration so that the issue is redressed.