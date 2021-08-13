Clogged Baramulla drain unblocked

“The drain is choked with the garbage. It will take more than two days to lift garbage from the cluttered drain,” said an official of the Municipal Council Baramulla.

The drain was constructed over a decade back by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

However, soon after the completion of the drain, locals highlighted the serious faults in the construction of the drain which include lack of outlet as a result of which the entire garbage that went inside the drain choked it completely over a period of time.

The drain was constructed to drain the rain water from the road but the executing agency constructed it above the level of the road.

Resultantly, it did not serve the actual purpose of drainage.

Following strong criticism of the residents of Baramulla town, the Baramulla district administration has now decided to revamp it and make it functional for the drainage purpose.