Clogged Baramulla drain unblocked

Baramulla: The administration has started to unblock the clogged drain on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway from General Bus Stand Baramulla to Saint Joseph Higher Secondary School.
The development comes after the Baramulla district administration faced severe criticism of the locals for not holding the executing agency responsible for severe faults in the construction of the drain.
The officials of the Municipal Council Baramulla Wednesday pressed its men and machinery into service and lifted tons of garbage from the drain that was choked for over a decade.
“The drain is choked with the garbage. It will take more than two days to lift garbage from the cluttered drain,” said an official of the Municipal Council Baramulla.
The drain was constructed over a decade back by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
However, soon after the completion of the drain, locals highlighted the serious faults in the construction of the drain which include lack of outlet as a result of which the entire garbage that went inside the drain choked it completely over a period of time.
The drain was constructed to drain the rain water from the road but the executing agency constructed it above the level of the road.
Resultantly, it did not serve the actual purpose of drainage.
Following strong criticism of the residents of Baramulla town, the Baramulla district administration has now decided to revamp it and make it functional for the drainage purpose.