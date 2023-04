Ganderbal: Amid the closure of the Srinagar-Ladakh highway for the last 11 days, the district administration of Ganderbal on Thursday provided food to stranded passengers.

SDM Kangan, Javaid Ahmad Rather, SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan and Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal served both packed and cooked food to the stranded passengers due to the closure of Srinagar-Ladakh road.