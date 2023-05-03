Cloudburst in Kulgam villages

Kulgam: A cloud burst occurred in Devsar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, spurring flash floods in the area.
However, no loss of life or property was reported.
An official said that the cloudburst occurred in the upper reaches of Lammar, Hallan of Devsar following which there was a major down flow of muddy water.
"Soon after the incident, panic gripped the entire area,” he said.
District Magistrate Anantnag Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat told Greater Kashmir that there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to the property.