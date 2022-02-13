'Cluster University deserves full autonomy'

GK: Considering all these issues, how did you find the cluster concept on ground?

VC: The concept of Cluster University introduced by the Government of India is very good actually. To establish a new university we have to start from basics, but we had five well established colleges in Srinagar which were made constituent colleges of the Cluster University. Same process was followed in Jammu as well. If these colleges get some more push we can start Postgraduate Courses, Research Programmes besides introducing sports and cultural activities. We can start coaching and residential academies, and placement cells can be developed as well. There is a need for having these things in the University.

Colleges have their strengths. But the University has its own system which will be the composition of all five colleges. For example we need a placement cell for students. We do not have to make placement of students from Amar Singh College alone but for the students of CUS for that we should have a common cell. If we call any placement team, we don’t have to call it to five colleges but we should call it to one place. We are taking into consideration all our constituent colleges.

This University should be a place where we can make common decisions for all our colleges. When I joined, except Deans, we had nothing here. The Registrar post was vacant that time and still remains so. To run the institution the in-charge Registrar is functioning here. But we have re-advertised the post and now the selection committee will finalise the appointment of Registrar. We have so many problems here which need to be addressed.

GK: You assumed the charge of Vice Chancellor in April last year. What was your initial impression about the university and does that impression still hold?

VC: There are a lot of problems but I think I have not lost the impression. Impression is the same actually. As we are now in the process of resolving many things, we are confronted with so many problems. For example I appointed Dean Students Welfare (DSW) and Chief Proctor for common University and few people started writing that these appointments were not needed. Some people are still living in the college system. It is obvious only one person will be made DSW and only one man will be appointed as Chief Proctor. I cannot appoint more than one person for a single post. So when one man is appointed, others get angry. But the fact is that I don’t have any relatives here. As compared to other Universities we don’t have adequate staff here. We do not have PRO, the post of Registrar and controller is managed by a single person. People are leveling allegations against me that I am promoting selected people. I have established some cells here for which I gave charges to run the cell to certain people. These cells are meant to facilitate and promote the students of the University.