'Cluster University deserves full autonomy'

Prof Qayyum Husain joined as Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) in April 2021. In his one year experience as VC he believes that the major weakness of the University is that it lacks complete autonomy.
He also says that the people associated with the CUS should come out of the college system and work as part of the Cluster University which carries all its constituent colleges with it.
He shares his thoughts in an interview with special correspondent Greater Kashmir Syed Rizwan Geelani. Here are the excerpts:
GK: You have worked at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for most part of your career. How was this transition between the two universities for you personally?
VC: Basically AMU is a Central University. It is more than 150 years old and most of the things they have optimized are arranged in perfect order. The CUS is just a beginning University and things have to be optimised in terms of institute ordinances and regulations. Things are not properly mentioned and it is difficult to run many things.
Sometimes the things are not mentioned in the institute and we cannot make decisions and to run the system we make a committee of a few people and the committee makes a decision.
I am not taking any independent decisions at CUS while in AMU I can take independent decisions because everything is clear.
How to run the department, how to run the faculty and colleges, everything is mentioned.
GK: When you applied for the VC post of this University, you had any idea about CUS's system of working?
VC: Basically the CUS Act which is on the varsity website is clearly indicating that CUS is an autonomous University. But when I came here I found that this is not an autonomous University.
This university enjoys autonomous status for holding examination and admission of students but we don’t have financial autonomy and do not have complete administrative control over its constituent Colleges. And in many cases there is direct involvement of different offices in the functioning of the University like that of Colleges.
This University does not enjoy complete autonomy because of which we face so many problems.
GK: Considering all these issues, how did you find the cluster concept on ground?
VC: The concept of Cluster University introduced by the Government of India is very good actually. To establish a new university we have to start from basics, but we had five well established colleges in Srinagar which were made constituent colleges of the Cluster University. Same process was followed in Jammu as well. If these colleges get some more push we can start Postgraduate Courses, Research Programmes besides introducing sports and cultural activities. We can start coaching and residential academies, and placement cells can be developed as well. There is a need for having these things in the University.
Colleges have their strengths. But the University has its own system which will be the composition of all five colleges. For example we need a placement cell for students. We do not have to make placement of students from Amar Singh College alone but for the students of CUS for that we should have a common cell. If we call any placement team, we don’t have to call it to five colleges but we should call it to one place. We are taking into consideration all our constituent colleges.
This University should be a place where we can make common decisions for all our colleges. When I joined, except Deans, we had nothing here. The Registrar post was vacant that time and still remains so. To run the institution the in-charge Registrar is functioning here. But we have re-advertised the post and now the selection committee will finalise the appointment of Registrar. We have so many problems here which need to be addressed.
GK: You assumed the charge of Vice Chancellor in April last year. What was your initial impression about the university and does that impression still hold?
VC: There are a lot of problems but I think I have not lost the impression. Impression is the same actually. As we are now in the process of resolving many things, we are confronted with so many problems. For example I appointed Dean Students Welfare (DSW) and Chief Proctor for common University and few people started writing that these appointments were not needed. Some people are still living in the college system. It is obvious only one person will be made DSW and only one man will be appointed as Chief Proctor. I cannot appoint more than one person for a single post. So when one man is appointed, others get angry. But the fact is that I don’t have any relatives here. As compared to other Universities we don’t have adequate staff here. We do not have PRO, the post of Registrar and controller is managed by a single person. People are leveling allegations against me that I am promoting selected people. I have established some cells here for which I gave charges to run the cell to certain people. These cells are meant to facilitate and promote the students of the University.
GK: In terms of structure and system, what did you inherit from your predecessor?
VC: Undergraduate courses are better here. Some grants were received from RUSA for construction of buildings to run postgraduate courses. Four more blocks are constructed as well out of which we have taken over control of three blocks and one building is yet to be handed over to the University. Also, some buildings were made in all five constituent colleges under the RUSA scheme. But we need land for a separate campus because there is no scope of expansion in colleges in terms of availability of land. When we receive grants we don’t have land to utilize that. We have received grants for administrative blocks and once we started construction work, we were stopped by the sports department who claim that they have to construct turf ground for hockey. This has happened before my joining here. Genuinely, this hockey turf should have been made somewhere else instead of developing it on University land. We have written them to show us the agreement with the Higher Education Department (HED).
GK: People say the Cluster University won’t grow as an individual and independent institution unless it has more financial autonomy. What is your opinion on that and has there been any headway in this regard?
VC: This is true that CUS should get financial autonomy besides administrative autonomy and complete control over its five constituent colleges as is written in the University Act. Things should be practically implemented in line with the Act then only this University can grow.
GK: Another major difference from other universities is that you can’t recruit people and HED still holds the strings in that respect. Do you think it’s a feasible arrangement?
VC: Higher Education Department (HED) also helps the other universities financially. Funding has to come from HED. But once this University gets autonomy then it will be the decision and discretion of the University to utilize the funds. University develops only when it is autonomous. VC, Deans, Registrar jointly develop the University. But let me tell you, the day when this Cluster University will get developed it will be one of the best Universities in future. The constituent colleges of this University are performing much better at UG level. It is only a matter of time.
GK: You must have assessed the strengths and weaknesses of Cluster University since last year. What are the major weaknesses or constraints facing the university?
VC: The major weakness is that we are facing various kinds of problems because of not having complete autonomy for this institution. We are facing so many administrative problems. Like there is no symmetry and coordination between the constituent colleges and CUS. At times HED directly communicates with the Principals of these colleges. The college principals are bound to follow HED directions as they get salary from the same department. They get transferred by HED as well. These things like transfer of teachers and other issues should stop as these five colleges are now constituent colleges of this Cluster University.
GK: Do you mean there is lack of coordination and communication?
VC: No it is not like that. But the issue is that the matters which the government should discuss and get done through Cluster University are being discussed directly by HED with Colleges. Once these institutions are constituent colleges of Cluster University, all the information and communication should go through the University instead of taking it directly from the colleges. Concept of constituent colleges is that for all practical purposes they are the part of the particular university. The constituent colleges of Delhi University follow all the regulations and the Act of the University.
GK: Can you spell out the reforms or changes you have brought up in the university in this short period?
VC: I have constituted different bodies of the University which were not constituted earlier. These bodies were constituted for the welfare of the students which include games committee, cultural committee and other bodies as well. These initiatives will benefit the students of this university. Other things are also in the pipeline. There was a roadblock due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic as some construction works were stuck. There are several hiccups because of not having administrative autonomy of the University. Before my joining here, there was no syllabus for these courses. But we constituted a Board of studies with maximum representation from all Colleges to develop curriculum. Some pending issues were approved which includes conduct of some pending exams as well. New session will start from March and we had planned for the introduction of new job oriented courses but implementation of NEP-2020 is a priority for the Government of India and the J&K government. Its implementation is a new movement now. So to implement NEP-2020 we have put on hold some of our initiatives to introduce new courses.
GK: You mentioned a complaint filed against you. What was it about?
VC: A complaint was sent to the government regarding the constitution of different governing bodies of the Universities. So many baseless allegations were made regarding the appointment of few people in these bodies. There is a mention of my accommodation. But the fact is that there are no basic amenities in that house. People who complained about it should first visit the accommodation of other VCs. It is a small house with no facilities. I am using my personal phone till date. Only last week I was given a laptop by the University. I do not want to waste the University funds. Allegations were made that I often remain absent from university campus but the fact since my joining I have gone out only twice that too after getting proper permission from the Chancellor office. I have earned leave as well. In case of official visits I have to move out of campus but people have a different mindset. You just have a visit to my house and see if it is worth calling a VC lounge, are there any such facilities available. You check the lounge of the KU Vice Chancellor and compare that with mine.
GK: Keeping all these things in mind. Once your term ends, Will you apply for the VC post of this University next time if otherwise eligible?
VC: I do not desire to work in Kashmir for a long period of time. I just want to complete my tenure at CUS successfully without getting any defamation. It will be better for me. I don’t take anything from this university except my salary.
GK: You said you do not want to work in Kashmir for a long time. But you were the applicant for VC post of Central University of Kashmir (CUK).
VC: I was one of the shortlisted candidates for VC post of CUK but I did not attend the interaction with the search committee on December 13 and 14.
GK: Was it because of the experience you had here at CUS?
VC: No, it was not like that. In my opinion CUK is not better than Cluster University. The only benefit I would get was to serve in the University for another five years. Working here at CUS was more challenging and I decided to contribute my bit here.
GK: That means you are not among the applicants for the VC post of Kashmir University.
VC: I applied for the post of VC KU one the last date of submission of applications. I was convinced by some of my friends to apply for the post. But I really don’t desire to be appointed as VC of KU. I really want to work for the CUS and leave it after completing my three years here. I am not ambitious at all. I want to work and live in peace. I don’t have any relatives here so I don’t want to give or take any favours. I want to take people out of the college culture for which I will have to face some opposition. People are not coming out of college spirit but it is important for people to change the college feeling into University spirit. People are more college centric than associating themselves with the University. Cluster University cannot grow unless college people will not change this feeling.
GK: Employment prospects seem quite bleak. In this scenario how do you see universities retaining their relevance?
VC:
Universities are always relevant and will always remain relevant. When I took over the charges at VC CUS I demanded medical college, engineering college, centre for professional colleges and skill development. I also demanded a coaching and guidance cell which will remain beneficial for the students. We would have introduced job oriented skill based courses if NEP was not announced by GoI. But yes it is true that in place of classical education we have to shift our focus on technical and professional education. Introduction of job oriented courses is the need of the hour.
GK: Is the development of Cluster University a priority for the government?
VC: Yes of course it is because our LG sahib is willing to make Cluster University a full-fledged autonomous University. He has always talked of making these universities fully autonomous universities. LG Sahib has a clear vision for the development of Cluster University. Government is serious about the development of CUS. Our J&K LG is personally serious about it. He is already of the opinion that the overall control of the constituent Colleges should be given to CUS. Some legal issues are being sorted out and within two to three months all these issues will be resolved. Basically, CUS needs a separate campus where we can run our PG programs, professional courses and university level sports and cultural activities. We want to establish a teacher residence and a VC lounge which is urgent. If land is provided, it will be good for the development of the University. We have asked the government to provide land for construction of a separate campus of the University.
GK: How do you see Cluster University Srinagar doing in comparison to Cluster University Jammu?
VC: Cluster University Jammu has taken a lead in terms of functioning of some programmes. The integrated courses started by CU Jammu are completely under control of the university. In our case these courses are run by the colleges. In Jammu these courses are run independently without involvement of college principals. There is a negative point also. In CU Jammu these integrated courses are taught by contractual faculty and in our case the courses are taught by permanent faculty of the constituent colleges. We are also running these courses in a better way as we share cordial relations with the college principals.
GK: The state universities (based in Kashmir) usually function as discrete units although one would like them to have more coordination between them on certain policy matters. How do you see the relationship between the different universities?
VC: We have separate councils for all four universities including two cluster universities besides KU and Jammu University. The VC of one university is the member of the Council in another University. So there is better coordination among the Universities. We as the new university get support from all Universities like KU, SKUAST, IUST, BGSBU, JU, SMVDU and other Universities.
GK: How did you find local (students) youth in terms of talent and potential?
VC: When I was in AMU, I guided several Kashmiri students while pursuing their P.hD. I have not met or observed students here keenly but those who were in AMU were very hardworking and genius. I found them hardworking. Basically I couldn’t interact with students here because of COVID.
GK: What about the local teachers? How do you find them?
VC: Local staff is very cooperative but yes there can be some miscreants and selfish people which exist in every society. Kashmir is not any exception to this.
GK: From the date of your joining here, where do you see the Cluster University Srinagar now?
VC: We have done some academic improvement in the University. This University has a better future but there are certain hurdles which need to be overcome. This university will grow very fast if land and autonomy are provided to it. I am following the AMU model to develop this University.
People will see the results of my initiatives later after I complete my term here. In my opinion, the tenure of a VC should be five years so that the vision and mission gets implemented. In three years, VCs can work for only one year because it takes one year to understand the system.
In the second year he started implementing things and in the third year he does not work as people start writing against him knowing that he is leaving now.